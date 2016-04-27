IT pros lack the time and resources to focus on strategy

A new poll from Kensington, which produces computer accessories, has found that IT professionals feel undervalued and overworked in their organisations.

Enterprises are under increasing strain to keep pace with the digital world and 32 per cent of the IT decision makers that participated in the poll were frustrated that they were not provided with enough time to increase employee productivity and well-being through the use of technology.

Rather, they often felt like firefighters in their organisations as they were constantly drawn away to deal with issues that arose and were rarely ever able to devote the necessary time to provide IT training to employees.

On average, 44 per cent of IT professionals spent their work days troubleshooting problems or doing administrative tasks, both of which detract from their ability to implement meaningful changes in their organisations.

When asked about what aspects of their jobs frustrated them most, 44 per cent responded that they were hampered by lack of time/ resources, 40 per cent cited an insufficient budget, 36 per cent were upset that IT was often viewed as a cost to the organisation and 28 per cent were fed up with employees disregarding the rules set by IT departments.

Kensington found that IT professionals are tasked with juggling a number of different responsibilities which often makes it difficult for them to focus on strategy.

With neither the time nor the resources to properly plan for how new and existing technologies will be implemented, an organisation's bottom line is often affected by downplaying the role IT professionals have in a business' future.

