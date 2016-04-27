The real world value of geospatial data

The value of data within a traditional business environment has quickly become common knowledge, thanks to the continued digitisation of organisations big and small.

But there's another type of data that could claim to be just as important: Geospatial data. We might not always be aware of it, but geospatial data is used by nearly all of us every day, such as through navigation functions on our mobile phones or restaurant recommendations in a specific area.

To highlight the value of geospatial data, location-based solutions provider Trimble has created an infographic, covering seven areas: Natural resources, utilities, agriculture, civil engineering & construction, transportation, buildings and emergency response.

Taking transportation as an example, logistics operators are using geospatial data to manage their fleets of vehicles through data-driven business intelligence. In some companies, this has led to a 21 per cent reduction in vehicle operating costs, as well as increased safety and customer satisfaction.

The full infographic can be found below.

Image source: Shutterstock/Oleksiy Mark