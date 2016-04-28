Boys dream of future in IT while girls still think it's boring

The Internet organisation Nominet, best known for running the .uk infrastructure, has compiled new research on the dream jobs of today's students that shows how male students have begun to aspire for careers in technology while female students find the field boring.

The top three dream jobs of young boys all pertain to the tech industry, with computer game developers being number one, app developers being number two and website developers being number three. 24.8 per cent of school aged boys would like to develop computer games while 17.2 per cent envision themselves developing apps and 15.1 per cent hoping to build websites. A sportsman is the fourth most popular dream job for boys at 14.6 per cent followed by entrepreneur at 13.4 per cent.

Young girls on the other hand have very different aspirations with the top dream job being that of a fashion designer at 13 per cent. This is followed by graphic designer at 12.9 per cent, teacher at 12.8 per cent, computer game developer at 12.3 per cent and entrepreneur at 11.5 per cent.

Besides the overwhelming male interest in careers in IT related fields, it also quite interesting that traditional careers including being a police officer, lawyer, doctor or nurse and even being an astronaut all fall under 7 per cent.

Governments and schools worldwide have continued to push girls into careers in STEM (science, technology, engineering, or mathematics) jobs. The IT industry has one of the biggest gender imbalances despite recent efforts to attract young females to jobs in the sector.

Nominet's research found that 41 per cent of young women find jobs in IT boring, 35 per cent find them too technical, 28 per cent find them too hard and 16 per cent find IT jobs too male-dominated.

The company's CEO, Russel Haworth remains troubled by the failed efforts of governments and schools to attract female students to the IT industry: “I'm greatly encouraged that young people see the advantage of working in this rewarding and innovative industry and understand that studying ICT is key to securing their dream job.

"However, we're putting the future of our digital economy at risk if we recruit from only half of the talent pool and fail to encourage more girls into IT.”

Image Credit: Monkey Business Images / Shutterstock