New service uncovers cybersquatters and malicious domains

Phishing sites that use domain names similar to a legitimate company’s, along with cybersquatting are a major problem. Open DNS recently claimed that cyber squatters have become more active during the US election campaign.

Web security solutions company High-Tech Bridge is launching a new, free, online service that will allow anyone to instantly detect typosquatted, cybersquatted or phishing domains targeting their domain or brand name.

Called Domain Security Radar, the service is simple to use - just enter a URL and results include details on cybersquatted domains, typosquatted domains and phishing websites. It also shows the latest trends and alerts for popular sites.

"Our mission is to enable anyone, regardless of technical experience, education or location to easily identify the growing number of web security threats, and to be able to properly act on them," says Ilia Kolochenko, High-Tech Bridge's CEO. "The very positive reaction to our SSL and web security testing services inspired us to create the domain security radar aimed to help fight such grave problems as domain squatting and phishing. The service is totally free of charge, and none of our services will become paid in the future. We want to make Internet a safer place, and more new services are coming soon. Stay tuned!"

As well as being useful for site owners, the service is aimed at supporting the legal community in its pursuit of cyber squatters.

