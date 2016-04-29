EMC World 2016 live blog

The data centre is an area of IT that has changed significantly in recent years, driven by innovative new technologies and the explosion of data being collected as a result of trends such as the Internet of Things.

To satisfy your thirst for knowledge, EMC World 2016 will be kicking off in Las Vegas on Monday for four days of insight into cutting edge data centre modernisation strategies and technologies that can transform your IT and your business.

Senior EMC executives, customers, partners and industry analysts will be in attendance to discuss seven major topics: Storage, cloud, data protection, content management, converged infrastructure, security and big data.

The recent merger of EMC and Dell - expected to be finalised by October 2016 - will be one of the big talking points, with Joe Tucci, chairman and CEO of EMC Corporation describing the new conglomerate as "a powerhouse in the IT industry, with approximately $80 billion in revenues."

Tucci and Michael Dell, chairman and CEO of Dell, will both be giving keynotes at the conference, sharing their vision of what lies ahead for the marketplace and enterprise IT in light of the merger.

We'll be covering the whole of EMC World 2016 live right here, so check back in throughout the week for all the news and updates from Las Vegas.

Image source: Shutterstock/Ken Wolter