Google launches business-focused Chromebook 13 with USB-C and built-in security

In the grand scheme of things, Chrome OS is hardly a major player from a desktop market share perspective - for now.

With that said, the Linux-based operating system has captured the hearts and minds of many consumers. It has matured quite a bit too, becoming a viable Windows alternative for home users. Actually, it is a great choice for some businesses too - depending on needs, of course.

Google has announced the latest business-focused laptop running its desktop operating system - the HP Chromebook 13. Not only is this Chrome OS laptop powerful, affordable, and beautiful, but very secure too. It can be argued that it is safer than a Windows notebook.

"At just 0.5 inches thin and starting at 2.86 pounds, the anodised brushed aluminum HP Chromebook 13 is a capable travel partner to and from meetings. It's also ideal for online meetings, thanks to Audio by B&O Play and a 720p webcam for clear sound and video. Both meetings and work will look great on the 13.3-inch display, available with either full HD or a pixel-packed 3200 x 1800 (QHD+) resolution", say Saswat Panigrahi and Raghu Yarlagadda, Product Managers, Chrome for Work.

Panigrahi and Yarlagadda further say, "inside is plenty of power for business grade multi-tasking, with configuration options ranging up to an Intel 6th generation Core m7 processor and 16GB of internal memory. Working through the day won't be an issue either thanks to a battery that lasts for up to 11.5 hours between charges. The optional HP Elite USB-C Docking station and port replicator accessories turn the HP Chromebook 13 into a full desktop solution with additional USB 3.0 ports and dual display support".

It is important not to be scared of the Skylake-based Core m processors. They are quite capable, especially for a business workstation starting at $499. Apple's Core m usage in the MacBook is deserving of criticism only because of the astronomical starting price. This Chromebook even has a better webcam than the MacBook, but I digress...

When coupled with 8GB or 16GB of memory, theHP Chromebook 13 should handle Chrome OS like a champion. It is great to see a 16GB option on a Chromebook, while many manufacturers are still starting ata paltry 2GB .

By utilising Citrix Receiver 2.0 for Chrome, employees can leverage Microsoft solutions, such as Office, without the malware risks of Windows. If you purchase the optional USB-C dock, you can even take advantage of three monitors for optimal productivity.

If you are interested in buying this beautiful Chromebook, you can begin pre-ordering now at $499. General availability will be in May.