Increasing complexity in IT weighs heavy on professionals

IT teams are struggling in today's increasingly complex environment and it has become even more difficult for them to do their jobs, according to a new study from the company Ipswitch that develops IT management software.

In order to gather data for its report, entitled “The Challenges of Controlling IT Complexity”, the company conducted a survey between March and April 2016 where it asked more than 1,300 IT decision-makers around the world about the state of IT management and network monitoring in their organisations.

Ipswitch found that 66 per cent of professionals working in IT felt that the increasing complexity of the industry made it more difficult for them to do their jobs effectively. The respondents were also asked about the IT management challenges that most troubled them to which over half (55 per cent) responded that mobile devices and wireless networks gave them cause for concern.

The IT professionals who participated in the survey were also worried about cloud applications and 50 per cent said that dealing with this new segment of apps was troublesome. They also found the bring your own device (BYOD) movement to put a major strain on IT departments with 43 per cent citing it as a major worry.

In order to deal with the growing complexity of the IT industry, 88 per cent of respondents said that finding IT management software with more flexibility at no additional cost would improve their grip on the latest developments in IT. Currently many teams are utilising 3 or more tools to monitor their networks with some organisations using as many as 10 to 20 tools.

This leads to a great deal of time lost switching between tools to gain an accurate view of their application and infrastructure performance. IT professionals could make better use of this time and effort if a solution that offered a holistic view of their operations was available.

Image Credit: Dotshock / Shutterstock