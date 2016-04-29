Microsoft's new management tools target hybrid cloud

Microsoft has upgraded its Operations Management Suite and has made a new preview of System Center 2016 available, in an effort to aid system administrators in tackling the increasingly complex cloud environments and data centre resources.

The company's System Center is as a suite of systems management tools, that includes System Center Configuration Manager and System Center Operations Manage, all aiming to help companies manage on-premises data centres. Operations Management Suite on the other hand, is designed to aid companies in gaining control of hybrid cloud environments.

Microsoft is launching a preview of System Center 2016 to provide its users “increased agility” when managing data centres. The company's Operation Management Suite will provide users with new options when their work spans across multiple clouds.

Mike Neil, the corporate VP of Enterprise Cloud at Microsoft, further expounded upon the differences between these two products in a blog post on the company's site: “With System Center and the Operations Management Suite, you can manage infrastructure on-premises, handle existing applications, and at the same time expand your management approach to cover new distributed, micro-services based applications that are designed for the cloud”.

System Center has gained a host of new capabilities including software-defined data centre support including the ability to manage the life cycle of Nano Server hosts and virtual machines. It will also simplify the process of deploying new Windows Server 2016 software-defined networking components along with support for Storage Spaces Direct and replicated storage volumes.

Hybrid cloud has quickly gained popularity and could very well be the future of IT. By releasing preview versions of System Center 2016 and Operations Management Suite, Microsoft is giving its users ample time to familiarise themselves with these new systems management tools.

