IT professionals affected by slow and unresponsive applications

Nimble Storage has just released a new global survey that reveals that a surprising number of UK IT workers are made to suffer due to application performance delays.

The company collaborated with Oxford Economics to produce the report titled 'Mind the Gap' which came to the realisation that delays caused by propagating and refreshing application data were leading a significant amount of additional strain on businesses as a result of the time lost by employees.

To collect the data used in the report, Nimble Storage surveyed nearly 3,000 IT professionals and business application users based in the UK, US, Germany, Australia, Southeast Asia and Singapore. The report found that 94 per cent of IT staff in the UK experience delays while using business software applications to access and input data throughout their workdays. Almost half of those surveyed, 42 per cent, estimate that they waste 10-30 minutes daily dealing with application response delays.

The director of Nimble Storage, Paul Scarrott is adamant about the loss of productivity caused by these delays: “Data delays are a blight on British businesses, with productivity losses impacting workers and preventing them performing to the best of their ability. It's time for IT decision-makers to tackle the performance bottleneck between the data and the application, which we call the 'app-data gap' through predictive analytics.”

25 per cent of the IT professionals in the report said that they have an application at work that is too slow to use with 33 per cent going so far as to say that they avoid specific software apps at work due to how slow they run on their systems.

In order to increase the productivity and satisfaction of all IT professionals, the 'app-data gap' needs to be addressed in a timely and thorough manner.

Image Credit: wavebreakmedia / Shutterstock