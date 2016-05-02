EMC targets a new style of data centre at EMC World 2016

EMC World 2016 kicked off at the stunning Venetian Hotel in Las Vegas today, with EMC putting a strong focus on “modernisation,” an area that Stella Low, EMC’s vice president of global communications, said the company is “really focused on.”

With that in mind, EMC has announced several new data centre products and services to help businesses transform and modernise their data centres.

The issue of digital transformation is requiring IT managers to maintain traditional business applications in the most efficient and low-cost way possible, without compromising service integrity and whilst also using savings to support next-generation development needs. EMC believes that the first step to achieving this is to “modernise the infrastructure on which IT is built.”

David Goulden, EMC Information Infrastructure CEO said: "The IT industry is in a state of massive transformation, resulting in both disruption and great opportunity. Every business leader, across every industry, is facing the dilemma of how to support and grow traditional IT infrastructure while modernising the data centre in order to support the development of new applications and advance their digital agendas. Some are doing all of this simultaneously. The products and services announced today will help advance the customer's journey to build a modern data centre in order to thrive as a digital business."

Some of the products in question are:

Unity all-flash storage: A new family of storage arrays designed to help customers make an affordable and simple transition from disk to flash. Suitable for small and medium-sized IT deployments.

Virtustream Storage Cloud platform: A global storage platform offering improved resilience and performance and providing managed services capabilities for both on- and off-premises implementations.

MyService360 online dashboard: Provides visibility into the health and status of a customer’s data centre environment, with analytics and visualisation tools designed to improve customer engagement.

Enterprise Copy Data Management (eCDM): Enables customers to reduce costs and streamline operations by modernising their storage and protection strategy with discovery, automation and optimisation of copy data.

ViPR Controller 3.0: Focused on business transformation, helping customers to transition to the modern data centre by bridging traditional and cloud native environments.

ITProPortal will be at EMC World 2016 in Las Vegas for the next few days, so stay tuned for more news announcement and follow our live blog for blow-by-blow coverage.