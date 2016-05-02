Michael Dell unveils new name of Dell-EMC juggernaut

Michael Dell took to the stage during this morning's keynote session at EMC World 2016 to explain the thinking behind the Dell-EMC merger and announce what the new name of the company will be.

EMC chairman and CEO Joe Tucci described him as a close friend and "the most hard-working person I've ever met" and the crowd was clearly keen to hear what Michael had to say.

He said that the merger - described by Tucci as "the beginning of something greater, something really special" - remains on track "under the original terms and the original guidlines," so should be completed towards the end of 2016. When this happens, the new family of companies will be called 'Dell Technologies,' consisting of Dell, EMC, VMWare, Pivotal, SecureWorks, RSA and Virtustream.

There has been much debate around the merger as to whether forming this giant conglomerate will be an effective business move, with other companies such as HP "shrinking for success" (as Michael somewhat sarcastically put it).

But, whilst everyone else is worrying, Michael was speaking positively about bringing together "the industry's leading technology of tomorrow" and the ability to "fuel innovation across our combined portfolio." The newly-formed company will apparently become a market leader in 21 Gartner quadrants and Michael even went so far as to say that the cultures of Dell and EMC are already very similar.

So, as you would expect, the message sent out was an extremely positive one. The newly-formed powerhouse will certainly be hard to stop in the short term, but whether that will still be the case in the long term remains to be seen.

Stay tuned for more news from EMC World 2016 or follow our live blog for blow-by-blow coverage.