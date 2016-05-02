Microsoft's public preview of PowerApps goes live

Microsoft has just made a public preview of its PowerApps service available, which will include support for its Flow data-sharing tool.

A limited preview of this new service - aimed at allowing business users to create their own custom business applications - was released by the company five months ago. Now Microsoft has decided it is time to launch a public preview of Power Apps which has been available from 29 April.

Originally codenamed Project Kratos, this new service will allow analysts and business users to develop custom native, mobile and Web apps. It will be easy to share these applications across an entire organisation and some examples of potential apps include budget trackers, site-inspection reports and simple cost estimators.

Users of PowerApps can forgo learning to code or dealing with integration issues as the system has been designed to simplify the process of developing an app. The apps that are created will also be publishable across the Web without their creators having to release them through an app store.

The service runs on Azure and it is easily able to integrate with the Azure Active Directory, Azure App Service and Azure Media Services. Data is provided to PowerApps from Office 365 via Microsoft Graph.

Microsoft's PowerApps public preview is now available, with the potential to give business users a chance to develop an app that meets the demands of their company at a fraction of a cost.

