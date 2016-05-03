Google acquires Synergyse to increase Google Apps adoption

Google has acquired Synergyse, a startup based out of Toronto, for its online training service geared at Google Apps.

Currently, the service runs from within Chrome through the use of an extension. Before the acquisition, Synergyse was priced at $10 per year for individual users, $10 per year for businesses and it was available free for students. A case-by-case option was also available for companies with more than 5,000 employees.

According to Google, Synergyse Training is equivalent to a: “virtual coach inside of the Google Apps interface, built on Google Cloud Platform.” Now that the company has acquired Synergyse, the service will be available for free for all Google users. Existing customers will be able to continue using the service just as it is and new users can download the extension through the Chrome app store.

Synergyse Training is available from directly within Google's apps and it provides interactive modules which include voice and text. They are searchable by topic and hosted in the cloud to ensure that they are always up to date even when new updates arrive.

Based on Synergyse's heavy use of Google's apps and browser, it would seem that the service was designed in such a way that an acquisition by Google would be inevitable.

However it was the higher adoption of Google Apps as a direct result of using the service, with some organisations seeing a 35 per cent higher adoption rate, that lead to the acquisition.

