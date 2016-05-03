Craig Wright claims to be Bitcoin's true creator

Craig Wright, the Australian entrepreneur, has gone public as Bitcoin's true creator and has provided proof that he is the real Satoshi Nakamoto.

For years rampant speculation has engulfed the Bitcoin community in regard to who truly created the digital cryptocurrency. Wright has managed to provide the necessary technical proof that he is in fact the true creator of Bitcoin. His claim has also been backed up by prominent members of the Bitcoin community as well as its core development team.

Wright has come forward and revealed his identity to the BBC, the Economist and GQ. During his meeting with the BBC, he digitally signed messages using cryptographic keys that had been created at onset of Bitcoin's development. The keys Wright used were linked to blocks of bitcoins that Satoshi Nakamoto had created or 'mined'.

During the demonstration at the BBC, Wright cemented his claim by providing details regarding the blocks he possessed: “These are the blocks used to send 10 bitcoins to Hal Finney in January (2009) as the first bitcoin transaction”.

Hal Finney is a renowned cryptographer and was one of the engineers who was able to use Wright's ideas to develop the Bitcoin protocol. Others including the chief scientist at the Bitcoin Foundation, Gavin Andresen and the economist Jon Matonis have come forward to back up Wright's claim as Bitcoin's true creator.

For those who still doubt his claims, Wright is planning to release more information that would make it possible for others to argue against him being Satoshi Nakamoto.

Image Credit: Julia Tsokur / Shutterstock