Lack of tech focus could prove costly for the North

The national shortage in IT skills is affecting business in the UK’s North in 59 per cent of the cases in businesses new report says. The issue is even bigger, knowing the number of start-ups in the region, which is growing by the day.

Those are the results of a new research released today by IP EXPO Manchester, whose conclusion is that – if the North wants to keep growing, technology networking and education initiatives need to be improved.

The report also says that 70 per cent of the IT community lacks business-critical knowledge to such extent that they would not survive an IT or infrastructure disaster. A big concern, and an obstacle for future growth is security, in 28 per cent of cases

Brexit is, in 70 per cent of cases, the reason why purchasing decisions around data privacy and security solutions are being delayed.

The North would, however, like to stay within the Union (44 per cent). Thirty-four per cent would like to abandon it. Still, 16 per cent remain undecided, meaning the fate of Brexit stays uncertain in the region, as it can tilt both ways.

“There is an enormous potential for businesses in Greater Manchester and the North West region to lead the national agenda in technology,” said Bradley Maule-Ffinch. “Government, business, and industry need to work together to develop an ecosystem that promotes technology and also addresses the challenges specific to the region. At this year’s IP EXPO Manchester, we are creating an environment for regional businesses to participate in the panels and discussions that will not only enable them to continue to drive growth, but also excite them about the future of technology in the North West.”

Image source: Shutterstock/dencg