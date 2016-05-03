Wearables are the greatest IoT security risk

The Internet of Things (IoT) opens up a sea of new opportunities for revenue and growth, but it is also a security challenge, IT pros have said.

If the new Spiceworks IoT report is to be believed, 85 per cent of IT professionals in the EMEA region (Europe, Middle East, Africa) believe IoT will create new security and privacy issues in the workplace.

The report highlights a shift in direction for companies deploying IoT solutions, as two years ago it was bandwidth which was the biggest issue for businesses. Now, it’s security.

Yet, only 25 per cent of businesses in the EMEA region are getting ready for the changes IoT will make on their business. Those that are preparing for IoT are focusing on educating employees about the risks of the new technology (64 per cent), investing in security solutions (46 per cent), and investing in infrastructure (39 per cent).

Investing in new management tools is also on the list – currently only 12 per cent of companies are doing it, but 50 per cent have it in mind for the next 12 months.

Wearables seem to be the number one security obstacles for pros in the EMEA region, with 57 per cent believing it is the most likely source of a security breach. Video equipment (51 per cent) and appliances (49 per cent) are also a likely source of a security breach, the report suggests.

“There’s no question that the arrival of the Internet of Things is going to complicate the lives of IT pros,” the report concludes.

“But fear not, many organizations are bracing for the barrage by investing in new IoT monitoring tools, educating end users about risks, and expanding bandwidth.”