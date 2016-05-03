Windows 10 growth slows again as OS X makes market share gains

The growth of Windows 10 continues, albeit slowly, the latest figures from NetMarketShare show.

The statistics for April reveal that, at long last, Windows 7 is no longer installed on the majority of computers, slipping to a 48.79 per cent market share. Windows 10 saw slight growth to 14.35 per cent (up from 14.15 per cent), and Windows XP dropped below 9.66 per cent.

Usage of Windows 8.x stayed largely stable (12.11 per cent compared to 12.01 per cent in March), but the balance between Windows 8 and Windows 8.1 (9.16 per cent down from 9.56 per cent) shifted slightly, with the older version seeing slight growth (2.95 per cent, up from 2.45 per cent). OS X's market share increased slightly, and Linux dropped a little.

Linux is to be found on just 1.56 per cent of computers (down from 1.78 per cent), while Apple's operating system is installed on 9.19 per cent (up from 7.78 per cent). NetMarketShare reports that Windows Vista is installed on almost as many computers as Linux (1.34 per cent).

Despite its dominance of the desktop, Microsoft's web browsers continue to be eclipsed by the competition. Windows 10 may be installed on more than 270 million computers, but it seems that just a small proportion of upgraders are enamored with Microsoft Edge - it occupies just 3.85 per cent of the market. The most recent version of Firefox accounts for 5.21 per cent, and Chrome eats up 21.79 per cent. Internet Explorer 11 remains the most popular version of Edge's predecessor, accounting for 19.87 per cent.

While Microsoft will undoubtedly be happy that users are continuing to upgrade to Windows 10, the slow in growth is cause for concerns. The company will be pinning hopes on the release of Windows 10 Anniversary Update to rejuvenate interest this summer.

Photo credit: Stanislaw Mikulski / Shutterstock