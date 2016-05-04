A quarter of OS X dev don't use file sharing in the cloud

Almost a quarter (25 per cent) of developers working on the Mac OS X operating system don't use file sharing in the cloud – at all, according to a new survey.

German-based Fournova surveyed more than 7,000 OS X users in more than 100 countries to see which tools, services and technologies are the most popular ones.

Of those developers that do use cloud, Dropbox is the number one solution, with Google Drive being the intranet and documentation platform.

Besides a quarter of developers not using cloud, the report also says Full-Stack Web, Mobile, and Web Frontend are the most popular areas for them, while JavaScript, CSS, and PHP are the dominant programming languages.

In the future, almost a half of developers would love to learn Swift, it was said.

It is also interesting to notice that two-thirds (66 per cent) contribute to the Open Source community, where Git seems to be the most popular version control system.

For code hosting, GitHub is the number one spot, and Trello is used for task management among 33 per cent of them.

Most developers on Mac OS X are in either small, or medium-sized companies, and more than half of them are working from home, either part time or full time, signalling a strong shift towards remote working.

Out of those working in the office, more than 50 per cent would prefer working from home, the report said. The report also says that despite all the interruptions office life is faced with today, the majority of developers spend more than half of their workday actually programming.

Image source: Shutterstock/deepadesigns