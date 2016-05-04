Adobe acquires Livefyre to provide content for brands

In a move to offer more free content to brands, Adobe has acquired the marketing startup Livefyre for an undisclosed sum.

Livefyre's originally developed technology that helped power Internet comments. The company then shifted its focus to providing user-generated content to brands so that they could better utilize social media.

Livefyre's technology enables marketers to search through posts that mention their brand and when they find one that fits with their companies image, they can use it in either their online media campaigns or on television.

Adobe runs its own marketing business that caters to big brands including Hyatt Hotels and Comcast. Last year it was able to bring in around $1.3 billion in revenue. Through the purchase of LiveFyre, Adobe hopes to utilize the company's technology to let its clients make use of user-generated content in their own apps and websites.

Aseem Chandra, the Vice President of Adobe's Experience Manager Business, highlighted the strengths of LiveFyre's platform:

“The demand on growing content continues to increase and this is the platform that allows us to source that content in a very cost effective way”.

The CEO of Livefyre, Jordan Kretchmer has reassured existing customers that all of the company's products including its liveblogging service will remain active after the acquisition. Adobe will integrate these services into existing Adobe marketing services.

There will be a bit of restructuring at Livefyre but the majority of its employees will soon be Adobe employees when the deal closes in the coming months.

