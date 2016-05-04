Alipay and Uber just made paying for rides easier

Alipay (operated by Ant Financial Services Group), and Uber recently announced a new partnership allowing Uber customers easier and more convenient way to order and pay for their rides.

From now on, both the Uber app and the Alipay will allow travellers to request and purchase rides in all 400+ cities in which Uber operates.

Uber users have been able to pay for rides using Alipay since 2014 in the Chinese Mainland, but Chinese riders using the app internationally needed to set up a dual-currency credit card, and were billed in US dollars. From now on, they can pay directly in RMB, using their connected Alipay accounts.

“Ant Financial is dedicated to provide financial services to small and micro businesses and hundreds of millions of individual consumers globally, powered by our world-class technology and big data capability,” said Eric Jing, President of Ant Financial.

“Alipay’s collaboration with Uber reflects a step forward of Ant Financial’s global strategy, and the collaboration also extends to the Alipay’s strategic global partners like Paytm in India. The collaboration aims to bring better experiences for our users globally.”

The new integration is available internationally, in 68 overseas countries and territories including the UK, and 400+ cities across the world.

“Chinese travellers know and love how easy it is to request and pay for Uber rides at home; now we’re excited to bring this experience to them wherever they are in the world, right from the Alipay app,” said Eric Alexander, Head of Business for Uber Asia Pacific.

“Working with Alipay enables us to bring this top-notch experience to the ever-growing number of Chinese travellers who choose to use Uber internationally.”

