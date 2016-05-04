Civica UK Limited buys IPL

Civica UK Limited, a subsidiary owned by Civica Group Limited, recently acquired IPL Group Limited. Financial details of the deal have not been disclosed.

Civica is a company offering critical software applications, digital solutions and outsourcing, while IPL is a Bath-based business focusing on designing, building and managing secure business-critical software solutions in both public and private sectors.

Civica said the acquisition will help it extend its position as “a leading digital partner for its markets”. Now, the group has 750 people, with yearly revenues close to hitting £90 million.

“I am delighted to welcome IPL to the Civica Group. Organisations in both public and private sectors are looking to transform the way they work to engage customers more effectively and operate more efficiently, and there is increasing recognition that improvement is dependent on digital technology and automation. IPL brings specialist expertise and the combined business creates a market-leading digital solutions capability well placed to respond to the needs of customers,” said Simon Downing, group chief executive of Civica.

IPL has been in operation for 37 years now, delivering secure software solutions for more than 400 of its clients, including government organisations, firms in the security and intelligence industry, as well as transport, infrastructure and financial service.

Paul Jobbins, chief executive of IPL Group, said, “This is an exciting development for our customers, partners and employees. IPL’s skills, knowledge and capabilities are complementary to Civica’s, enabling the combined business to offer a broader range of solutions to a wider customer base at an important time in the market. We look forward to building on our joint strengths and vision in order to deliver increasing value to customers.”