Logitech announces business-focused C925e Webcam

When webcams first came to prominence, they were a grainy mess. Still, having the ability to video chat with another person over the internet was cool as heck.

Nowadays, such cameras are used for even more things, such as business meetings, vlogging, and live-streaming over services like Twitch and Stream.me.

While many laptops and monitors have webcams integrated into them, they aren't always the best quality (ahem, Apple's brand-new MacBook with obsolete 480p quality). Luckily, third-party USB variants exist. One of the more popular manufacturers of these cams is Logitech. Today, that company announces its newest such model, the C925e, which is compatible with Windows, Mac, and Linux.

"The Logitech Webcam C925e sports an affordable price of $99 and is certified and qualified for your favourite video applications, including Skype for Business, Cisco Jabber and WebEx, Zoom, BlueJeans, Google Hangouts - just about any application that runs on a PC or Mac. And it's available today in the U.S. through our existing business channels or online etailer, such as Amazon", says Logitech.

Logitech shares the following features.

Up to 1080p video calling at 30 frames-per-second (up to 1920 x 1080 pixels)

Integrated Privacy Shade

H.264 video compression

Autofocus

Built-in dual stereo mics with automatic noise reduction

Automatic low-light correction

Hi-Speed USB 2.0 certified (USB 3.0 ready)

Tripod-ready universal clip fits laptops, LCD or CRT monitors

Dual microphones, 1080p video and Logitech's legendary quality? Sounds good to me! I really love the privacy shutter feature too. Many people are paranoid about the camera spying on them, and rightfully so. Rather than unplugging it or covering it with unsightly tape, Logitech instead offers an elegant way to assure privacy.

While $99 may seem like a slightly high price - you can purchase other webcams for less - you get what you pay for. If you are streaming yourself playing video games, communicating with clients, or recording yourself for YouTube, quality matters. With that said, if you are just going on Skype with your grandma every once in a while, you can probably choose a less-advanced model.

Logitech is selling this as a "business" webcam, and it will totally shine for that, but there is no reason home users can't get in on the action too. If you want to purchase it, you can pre-order it here. Availability is imminent.