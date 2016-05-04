Microsoft acquires Solair to build its Azure IoT Suite

Microsoft has just announced that it has acquired the IoT service Solair - based out of Italy - though the financial details surrounding the transaction have yet to be released.

The company was founded in 2011 and it uses Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform to deliver its services. This will allow Solair to easily be integrated into the Azure IoT suite.

Microsoft has not clearly outlined its plans regarding how it will utilise the company's services but it is “excited about their technology and talent – and delighted to welcome them to the Microsoft team”.

Quite a few companies have already made use of Solair's technology and services including Rancilio Group that manufacturers espresso machines and Minerva Omega Group, that produces food processing machines.

During Microsoft's announcement, Sam George, Microsoft's Partner Director for Azure IoT, further detailed the company's reasoning behind the acquisition: “Solair shares our ambition for helping customers harness their untapped data and create new intelligence with IoT, and this acquisition supports our strategy to deliver the most complete IoT offering for enterprises.”

Currently, Solair offers a suite of IoT products to its customers including an enterprise platform for custom deployments and integration with existing services. It also provides a gateway for collecting data.

By adding Solair to its Azure IoT Suite, Microsoft will be better able to deliver better IoT solutions for enterprise users.

