Poor application performance a major business obstacle

A poorly performing application can prevent a company from becoming a market leader, a new report says. After a thorough research by Brocade and Vanson Bourne into why and how smart organisations are maximising application performance, it was also concluded that end users are the ones to suffer most.

That goes regardless of the exact issues experienced within the application.

The report, available for download on this link (PDF), was released after a poll of 440 IT and line-of-business (LOB) decision-makers, from businesses with 500 and more employees in the US, UK, France, Germany, China and Russia.

A poorly performing application can result in low customer satisfaction (36 per cent for cloud-based applications and 44 per cent for non-cloud-based applications), delays (40 per cent and 36 per cent, respectively), and fewer repeat orders (26 per cent and 29 per cent respectively).

“It is clear that poor application performance is leading to serious issues for organizations, particularly at peak usage times, which are often experienced by the customers,” commented Marcus Jewell, VP for EMEA at Brocade.

“As a result, businesses are missing the opportunity to significantly increase their revenue. Most respondents recognise the benefits of cloud deployment, but placing an application on the cloud does not automatically mean that the application performs better for the customer.”

Only a handful of businesses are completely confident in the performance of their current application, the report suggests, adding that businesses are aware that solving these problems can have many major benefits.

Mobile applications seem to be extremely important, the report added.

Image Credit: Shutterstock / Sdecoret