UK customers have a new digital bank on offer

If you thought start-ups dropping vowels out of their names was bad, wait until you hear what this new digital banking service is called.

Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank and proposition design consultancy Market Gravity have designed and launched a new smart digital banking service called B.

Now, we just need to wait for Sean Combs, AKA Puff Daddy, AKA P. Diddy, AKA Diddy, to change his name to P. Or D, doesn't really matter.

But I digress. The new service is being described by its creators as the “UK’s first customer-design-driven banking service”, designed specifically for mobile devices and tablets. They’re hoping it will bring in new users and create long-term value for both the bank and its customers.

B will allow its users to manage their money more effectively, with all the expected shenanigans such as sweeping cash between current and savings accounts, or making payments as easy as possible. There will also be multiple saving pots, tagging and tracking of spending and tailored messages, as well as hints and tips to help customers.

The service will be free for the first year, after which you’ll have to pay £2 each month to keep it going.

Peter Sayburn, co-founder and CEO of Market Gravity, says: “We were delighted to work with Clydesdale Bank and Yorkshire Bank on the development and launch of the new B platform and it’s exciting to see the concept come to life. It’s great to work with such a forward-thinking team looking to bring innovation and disruption to a traditional sector.”

