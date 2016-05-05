GDPR a starting point, not the finishing post

Following the recent announcement by the European Union about the enforcement date of the EU GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation), Blancco Technology Group CEO Pat Clawson says businesses now have a lot of work ahead in order to align their IT governance and data protection programs with both regulatory and customer demands.

“Negotiations stretched on for the last four years but now that the EU GDPR is a reality there will be many having to scramble to get their act together and prepare for these stringent new data protection rules,” he said.

The European Union General Data Protection Regulation, a landmark Regulation which will strengthen and unify data protection for individuals within the Union, now has an enforcement date – May 25, 2018. By that date, all companies either within the Union, or using data from EU customers, need to align their data protection policies with the EU GDPR or face fines and other serious consequences.

Advising businesses on what to do next, Clawson says the Regulation should be treated as a “starting point rather than the finishing post”.

“Going the extra mile to show you value your customers’ data simply makes good business sense. But when that trust is eroded, we’re talking about more than just immediate losses; we’re talking about the long-term impact on sales, reputational damage that can be really tough to recapture and even employee turnover.”

“The legislation affects every organisation that offers services inside the EU and with potential fines of up to 4 per cent of global turnover this may well be the shot in the arm we need to firmly establish the protection of corporate and customer data as an issue that is regularly evaluated in the boardroom.”

To help businesses prepare for the EU GDPR Blancco Technology Group has created a 12 step action plan for compliance, which you can find on this link.

Image source: Shutterstock/Artem Samokhvalov