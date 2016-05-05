Google is feeding its AI love novels

Soon enough, you can expect Google's AI to start sending you love letters. And judging by the information you are just about to read, those might be some of the best love letters ever written, in the history of robotkind. Or humankind. Or both, I guess.

Here’s what’s going on: Google says its AI engine’s answers to human questions are too factual. Imagine the answers as being purely robotic. Subject, predicate, adverbial clause. Google, on the other hand, wants those answers to be more human – it wants the robot to be able to answer the same question in different words, to change the tone and personality from time to time.

In order to achieve that, it’s feeding the AI romance novels. I’m not sure if the AI has read 50 Shades of Grey just yet. I’m not even sure if that qualifies as a romance book, but I’ll take a wild guess and say it hasn’t read that one just yet, because it would probably have killed itself by now.

According to a report by Buzzfeed, it has read 2,865 romance novels so far. It needs tons of data to be able to achieve its goal, as the AI starts completely devoid of knowledge.

The best (or worst) part about it – this approach seems to be working.

“Google’s research team recently got the AI to write sentences that resemble those in the books,” Buzzfeed reports.

Not only does this mean the AI will be able to conjure more “humanised” answers, but in theory – it would be able to write love novels of its own. I don’t know about you, but I’d enjoy reading a love story about a robot falling in love with a human, from the robot’s perspective.