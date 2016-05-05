Hyperconverged integrated systems to hit mainstream by 2020

Hyperconverged integrated systems (HCIS) will see their market grow 79 per cent this year, a new prediction by Gartner says.

The market will almost hit a $2 billion mark, which Gartner says is a good sign HCIS is moving towards the mainstream. If things continue to move in this direction, HCIS will be mainstream in four years, by 2020.

“The integrated systems market is starting to mature, with more users upgrading and extending their initial deployments,” said Andrew Butler, vice president and distinguished analyst at Gartner.

Looking at the overall integrated systems market, it will hit $5 billion by this time, representing a 24 per cent growth. HCIS will have the biggest growth, forcing others to ‘cannibalise’.

"We are on the cusp of a third phase of integrated systems. This evolution presents IT infrastructure and operations leaders with a framework to evolve their implementations and architectures."

There have been three phases in the process – phase 1 (2005 – 2015) was the peak period of blade systems, phase 2 (2010 – 2020) was the arrival of converged infrastructures, and phase 3 (2016 – 2025) is the continuous application and microservices delivery on HCIS platforms.

Still, further advancement of the hyperconverged integrated systems depends on the advances of certain hardware and software, Gartner suggests, including networking and software-defined organisations.

"HCIS is not a destination, but an evolutionary journey," said Mr Butler. "While we fully expect the use cases to embrace mission-critical applications in the future, current implementations could still pose constraints on rapid growth toward the end of the decade."

The full report can be found on this link.

Image source: Shutterstock/Nomad_Soul