Microsoft sets deadline for Windows 10 free upgrade

The free upgrade feature for Microsoft's Windows 10 will expire on July 29, the company announced in a blog post on Thursday morning, urging everyone who planned on getting their latest OS to hurry up.

Announcing the deadline in a blog post, Microsoft's corporate VP of Windows and Devices Group, Yusuf Mehdi said the free upgrade offer was a first for the company.

“The free upgrade offer will end on July 29 and we want to make sure you don’t miss out,” he wrote.

After the deadline, everyone interested in getting a copy of the company’s latest operating system, and its first OS as a service, will have to cash out $119 (approx. £82).

Windows 10 was Microsoft’s first operating system which the company offered as a free upgrade from Windows 7 and 8, but only in specific cases.

The Redmond-based software giants have a diabolical plan – to have the OS installed on a billion devices within two, or three years since launch. And, they seem to be on good course – the company confirmed Windows 10 is now running on 300 million active devices. Only 700 million to go, and they’ve not even entered the second year.

Windows 10 for mobile is still waiting to be released, and once it does – together with a couple of high-end devices (fingers crossed for the Surface Phone), Microsoft just might have a chance of pulling this one off.

But before that, the company said its Anniversary Update, due this summer, will bring a couple of interesting new features.

