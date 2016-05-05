Pickit to replace Clipart in Microsoft Office and beyond

Clipart, Microsoft's image bank that was killed off back in 2014 has finally got a successor. It was recently announced that Microsoft has teamed up with Swedish aggregated image bank Pickit as the Clipart replacement.

The platform sources photos from tens of thousands of photographers all over the world and offers high quality photos. According to the announcement, it will be available in Windows 10 generally, but also in Microsoft PowerPoint, Office and Sway.

Microsoft is hoping its users will use the photos in presentations, blog posts and whatnot, and it also has an interesting feature for when there isn't just the right photo for a specific moment.

In that case, users can set up a 'Photo Mission', tasking photographers with the creation of that perfect photo.

Of course, people doing all the work will be paid for it - the announcement said Microsoft will be sharing 60 per cent of its revenues with both photographers and image banks.

“Pickit will take the role of the leading image provider within both Windows and Microsoft Office applications, opening up the world’s largest photo market of 1.2 billion customers, all of whom are in need of images,” said Henrik Bergqvist, CEO and Co-Founder of Pickit.

“Pickit makes the sourcing of presentation images easier, faster and more inspiring. Rather than trawling search engines for photos where the original owner never gets credited or paid for their image, Pickit offers a genuine alternative that rewards photographers for their creative efforts.”

There will also be an enterprise version, called Enterprise Image Bank, but the exact launch date is yet unknown.