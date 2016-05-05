Top five security rules for World Password Day

Today marks the fourth annual World Password Day and to commemorate the occasion TeamViewer has decided to share its top five security rules for strong passwords.

Create different passwords for each account

Reusing the same credentials across multiple accounts allows one compromised account to jeopardize them all. A password safe can be an option for users who have difficulty remembering multiple passwords.

Do not share your passwords

Discretion should always be applied when sharing your passwords with others. By limiting the number of people who have access to your passwords you can protect all of your devices and accounts from human error.

Change your passwords regularly

Even if you are using safe passwords, it is necessary to change them regularly. Often times when an account has been compromised it is not immediately apparent. By sticking to a schedule when it comes to changing your passwords, you will be able to remember to do so which will offer additional security to all of your accounts.

Don't use personally identifiable information

It is difficult to remember multiple strong passwords and many users try to make it easier to remember all of their passwords by utilising names and dates. While this may make it easier for some users to remember their passwords, cyber criminals can easily look through publicly available information to find clues to guess these passwords.

Use two factor authentication

Using strong passwords is a great first step but adding an additional level of security through the use of two factor authentication adds even greater security. In addition to a password, a second factor (often a security code sent to a mobile device) is needed to log into an account.

By following Teamviewer's five security rules and taking the extra time to ensure your passwords are secure, you will guarantee that you have the best World Password Day possible.

Image Credit: Rawpixel.com / Shutterstock