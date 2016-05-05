Windows 10 now running on 300 million devices

Windows 10 is now running on 300 million devices worldwide, Microsoft has announced on Thursday.

Announcing the new milestone in a post on the Microsoft blog, corporate VP of Windows and Devices Group, Yusuf Mehdi, said Windows became “one of the largest online services in less than a year”.

Even though some media recently suggested the adoption rate of Microsoft’s latest operating system is slowing down, Mehdi seems to disagree.

“We’re seeing people at home, at schools, at small businesses, at large companies, and other organizations adopt Windows 10 faster than ever, and use Windows 10 more than ever before,” he says.

The company gave some interesting figures in the blog post. Microsoft Edge, the company’s new browser, has seen a 50 per cent increase in minutes spent using the program, rising up to 63 minutes in March, on average.

Cortana has answered more than 6 billion questions since it was launched, and more than 9 billion hours of gameplay were recorded on Windows 10.

What’s also important is the app store – Microsoft says it’s growing daily, and that’s probably the only way it can save, not only its OS, but also its mobile efforts.

Besides reflecting on the new innovations which were shipped last November, Mehdi has also taken this opportunity to remind everyone that “many more” updates are coming this summer, with the Windows 10 Anniversary Update, including new tools for educators.

“With the highest customer satisfaction of any version of Windows, we want everyone to enjoy the benefits of Windows 10. We continue to see awesome new Windows 10 devices becoming available – at a price point for everyone.”

Photo credit: Stanislaw Mikulski / Shutterstock