Apple teams up with SAP to bring business apps

American tech giants Apple announced on Friday morning they're partnering up with business technology firm SAP. According to a joint press release, SAP will be building corporate apps, tailored for Apple's mobile devices, including the iPhone and the iPad.

This is another move by Apple, as it tries to transform its mobile devices into more business-oriented gadgets.

Besides building exclusive corporate apps for iPhones and iPads, SAP will also create a new software development kit (SDK), which will allow other developers to build apps of their own. The foundation of these apps will be SAP's Hana database tech.

“This partnership will transform how iPhone and iPad are used in enterprise by bringing together the innovation and security of iOS with SAP’s deep expertise in business software,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO.

“As the leader in enterprise software and with 76 per cent of business transactions touching an SAP system, SAP is the ideal partner to help us truly transform how businesses around the world are run on iPhone and iPad. Through the new SDK, we’re empowering SAP’s more than 2.5 million developers to build powerful native apps that fully leverage SAP HANA Cloud Platform and tap into the incredible capabilities that only iOS devices can deliver.”

“We’re proud to take this special partnership between Apple and SAP to a groundbreaking new place,” said Bill McDermott, CEO of SAP. “In giving people an agile and intuitive business experience, we empower them to know more, care more and do more. By combining the powerful capabilities of SAP HANA Cloud Platform and SAP S/4HANA, together with iOS, the leading and most secure mobile platform for enterprise, we will help deliver live data to people wherever and whenever they choose to work. Apple and SAP share a commitment to shaping the future, helping the world run better and improving people’s lives.”

