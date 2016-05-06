Brits leaving social media because of advertising

People in the UK are abandoning, or seriously reducing their time spent on social media because they're being bombarded by advertising messages, new reports suggest.

According to a report by Lithium Technologies, provider of social customer experience management software for the enterprise, more than half of Britons have been 'forced out' or are cutting down on social media because of ads.

More than two thirds (67 per cent) don’t like to be targeted by brands on social media, at all.

“Social media can be a powerful tool for brands looking to establish trust and engage with their customers online,” said Fabrice Etienne, Marketing Director, Lithium Technologies, EMEA. “But brands need to be aware that direct advertising and pushing information broadcast style on social media isn’t effective. It’s also important to understand who holds the most influence, where their customers go to do their research, and which sources they trust most.”

But that's not the only thing this report says. It also suggests a way out – through celebrity endorsements. The same report says that people seem to be trusting celebrities more. Now, 40 per cent of people aged 35-40 trust celebrities, up from 26 per cent two years ago.

Still, websites with product reviews seem to be trusted the most, and are used a lot before making a purchase. “The data reveals that seven in ten UK adults will not buy something that does not have positive online reviews,” the company said in a press release.

Image source: Shutterstock/Bloomua