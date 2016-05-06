Cloud is essential to digital transformation

I recently wrote a short piece about the cloud being in the centre of digital transformation among UK businesses, and now a new report has emerged, confirming the idea.

The Cloud Industry Forum (CIF) has polled 250 senior IT and business decision makers about their digital transformation efforts. It says that, even though just 16 per cent of organisations in the UK have a digital transformation strategy in place today, in two years' time, the number will have jumped to 72 per cent.

At the very heart of this transformation is the cloud, the report highlights.

“Cloud computing is the agent of digital disruption, and we can see that there are significant benefits to be had by businesses that pursue both Digital Transformation and Cloud strategies in tandem,” stated Alex Hilton, CEO of CIF.

For 38 per cent of cloud users with a digital transformation strategy, it was cloud that gives them the competitive advantage. It was also said that cloud helps businesses with a digital transformation strategy to save money (26 per cent average saving). Those that don't have a strategy save approximately 9 per cent on average.

For close to a half of respondents (43 per cent), the intention of these strategies is to better use data and analytics, while for 30 per cent, it is to improve innovation abilities.

“This is not marketing hype, Cloud computing and Digital Transformation go hand in hand. 85 per cent of businesses with a Digital Transformation plan have benefited from a tangible competitive advantage. Cloud services, which effectively offer unlimited and dynamic IT resources, form the foundation of Digital Transformation and can facilitate rapid business change. But it is also clear from our research that Digital Transformation strategies serve to directly enhance the effectiveness and benefits of Cloud implementations in their own right,” Hilton added.

