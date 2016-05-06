Flexible working is key to attracting new employees

Today marks Flexible Working Awareness Day 2016, a trend that is playing a growing role in business as more and more employees adopt flexible working practices thanks to improved technologies and wireless networks.

Conference call service provider Powwownow carried out a study with workers in the UK, finding that just 25 per cent have been offered the chance to work flexibly, but 77 per cent were more attracted to roles that offered flexible working as it instantly made the job more appealing.

Other findings include:

60 per cent of UK workers want to be able to dedicate more time for the hobbies

55 per cent said that being able to work flexibly will be ‘crucial’ in their next job choice

58 per cent said being ablt to choose where they work would improve their creativity and motivation.

Jason Downes, MD at Powwownow said: “Flexible working has become a key area now when people are looking for a job and companies in the UK face losing the top talent if they don’t adapt to this way of working. With the technology now on offer there is no need for people to have to work in an office from 9-5. This is old fashioned and seemingly unproductive and more needs to be done for this to change.

“It’s coming up to two years since the Flexible Working Law was passed in the UK and while there has been progress made, we still see a reluctance from business leaders in terms of adopting flexible working, despite the benefits now being extremely well publicised.

"It’s the culture that needs to change and we hope that days such as this will help decision makers sit up and take notice."

Image source: Shutterstock/bikeriderlondon