Microsoft joins Ford with Pivotal investment

It was reported on Friday morning that Microsoft has also invested in Pivotal, a San Francisco-based cloud-computing company. Besides Microsoft, Ford was also announced as a major investor.

The media reported that Pivotal’s Series C funding round hit $253 million, with Ford contributing with $182.2 million. It is not known exactly how much money Microsoft poured into the company. We do know, however, that the company’s value now sits at $2.8 billion.

Other investors include General Electric, EMC, and VMWare.

“This relationship builds off what was already a strong relationship,” Forbes quotes Pivotal CIO Marcy Klevorn saying. “We are re-positioning the company into a software world.”

Pivotal is a company formed out of EMC and VMWare back in 2013. It is a software and services company based in San Francisco, with subsidiaries Pivotal Labs, Pivotal Cloud Foundry, Pivotal Big Data Suite and Pivotal Data Science.

The company was at first lead by Paul Maritz, who was a Microsoft executive prior to joining the new start-up. At one point, he was also considered as a successor to Steve Ballmer. Since last year, he is no longer Pivotal CEO, but remains as an executive chairman of the board of directors. EMC was later acquired by Dell for $67 billion, which is now known as the largest deal in tech history.

Dell is currently billions in minus thanks to the acquisition, which is why it’s selling off a couple of non-essential business units.