Sage buys a stake at Fairsail, gets a board seat

Software provider for small and medium-sized businesses (SMB), Sage, announced today it is buying a stake at Fairsail, a fast-growing tech scale-up and HR cloud software company.

Financial details of the buy-in were not disclosed, but the two companies have confirmed, via press release, that Sage is buying a 'minority stake' in the business, and will have a seat on the board.

Announcing the deal, Sage says its X3 Business Management Solution will now be accompanied by Fairsail's HCM platform. The new offering, first available to customers in the US and the UK, will provide companies with better processes to manage financials, supply chain, payroll, workforce and talent management in the cloud.

The roll-out to the rest of the world is soon to follow, too.

“As part of our ever expanding network of partnerships and alliances, we are very excited to further develop our relationship with Fairsail,” said Alan Laing, EVP of partnerships and alliances.

“We are committed to providing customers with the solutions they need to compete and grow in today’s global, digital economy. This complementary powerhouse of business management and HCM solutions will enable our customers to gain a competitive advantage.”

“We are delighted to partner further with Sage, the world’s leading software providers for Small & Medium businesses. The Fairsail cloud HR solution brings significant benefits to customer quickly, enabling businesses to remain agile and responsive.” said Adam Hale, Fairsail CEO. “This investment will allow us to grow our customer success, product innovation and our fabulous team globally.”