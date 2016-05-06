Vodafone UK launches inclusive roaming for 40 destinations

Vodafone has introduced inclusive roaming in 40 destinations, for its Pay Monthly 12 & 24 month Red and Red Value bundles, for both existing and new customers, the company announced on Friday morning.

Basically, new bundles allow unlimited roaming calls, texts and picture messages, as well as a monthly data allowance anywhere between 500MB and 4GB – on 4G.

The company said it has done its research and understands that 80 per cent of all overseas trips taken by its Pay monthly customers are inside the new inclusive roaming zone.

In terms of pricing, the 12-month SIM only bundles start at £9.50/m, while inclusive roaming starts at £18/m. The Red Bundle 1GB offer, which comes with a Huawei P9, comes at a £28/m price, offering unlimited calls, texts, and 1GB of UK data, as well as unlimited calls, texts and 500MB inside the inclusive roaming zone.

For an extra £4 a month, customers can get up to 2GB of roaming data and double the UK data.

“Our customers made it clear to us that they wanted the freedom to use their phones worry free whilst abroad and we have listened – so now, all new and upgrading Red pay monthly customers will be able to stay in touch with their loved ones easily whilst they’re on holiday,” said Glafkos Persianis, Commercial Director at Vodafone UK.

“And that’s not all, Red Value Bundle customers who have chosen to take advantage of our Spotify Premium entertainment pack will can take their tunes to the pool and beyond when they go roaming - completely worry-free. With inclusive roaming across 40 destinations - we really are making Vodafone the home of worry-free roaming.”

Destinations covered by the inclusive zone are: Albania, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Channel Islands (Jersey & Guernsey), Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark (inc. Faroe Islands), Estonia, Finland, France (inc. Corsica), French Territories, Germany, Gibraltar, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Isle of Man, Italy (inc. Vatican City), Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, The Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal (inc. Azores & Madeira), Republic of Ireland, Romania, San Marino, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain (inc. Balearic Islands), Sweden, Switzerland and Turkey.