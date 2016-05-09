Eight per cent of IT decision makers see no value in IoT

According to research released by Computing, only 8 per cent of IT decision makers believe that the Internet of Things (IoT) will be of no consequence to their organisations.

However over half (54 per cent) of the respondents believe that IoT is ready to make its mainstream debut, despite their own organisations currently not having plans to adopt the technology. This corresponds with the 23 per cent of IT decision makers who believe that the implementation of IoT is currently happening or will happen in the near future, although only 15 per cent of them are actively involved with it at present.

Although many of the IT decision makers who participated in the survey are not currently working directly with IoT, 14 per cent said that it would have a major impact on the infrastructure and resources of their organisation. Half of the respondents believe that it will have just 'some impact' while 31 per cent believe that it will have 'minimal impact.' Only five per cent of IT decision makers believe that IoT will have no impact or change on their organisations.

The research also found that larger companies are more likely to have an IoT strategy in place and have already begun exploring how the technology could affect their organisation. Businesses with more that 1,000 employees were more likely to be actively involved with it whereas businesses with less than 200 employees were more likely to write IoT off as a technology that would not affect their organisations.

Business and professional services, telecoms and manufacturing companies were more likely to be actively preparing for the debut of IoT. Businesses in the financial services industry were less likely to be interested in IoT and how it could potentially change their livelihoods.

To conduct its research, the publication compiled the views of IT professionals working at companies with a minimum of 100 employees, all the way to enterprises with thousands of employees.

Image Credit: Chesky / Shutterstock