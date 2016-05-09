Lenovo to build enterprise hardware in Europe

Chinese tech maker Lenovo has announced on Monday morning that it will start building enterprise hardware for its EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa) customers in Europe.

That way, customers can expect lower prices (sort of) and faster delivery times.

Lenovo's manufacturing partner Flex will be building a full range of x86 server products, including assembly, as well as storage and networking options, at the Sarvar site in Hungary. Fully integrated racks will also be available.

According to a press release following the announcement, production will start this Summer, and will complement the production of the ThinkServer product line, among other products. Customers can expect faster delivery times and lower prices:

“Manufacturing in the European Union will enable an improvement of up to five days on delivery times to customers (depending on the country) and lower operation costs (e.g. reduced freight costs) that can be passed on to customers and partners,” Lenovo said in the press release.

“Transferring production to Europe is a strategic move for us which will create tangible benefits for our customers,” said Wilfredo Sotolongo, EMEA vice president and general manager Data Center Group, Lenovo. “Our customers have been very positive about our decision to manufacture in Hungary. We believe that this will only enhance our capabilities in the enterprise market as we will be able to offer an even greater level of service to our EMEA customers.”

Image Credit: Julia Kuznetsova / Shutterstock