Mobile workers more tech-savvy than their office-bound colleagues

Almost two-thirds (63 per cent) of tradespeople that have embraced mobile technology consider themselves more competent than non-mobile, office workers, a new poll by IronmongeryDirect unveiled.

The poll asked 500 mobile working tradespeople, and 500 non-mobile workers about the benefits of mobile working, and how it impacts their everyday work.

On the other hand, among non-mobile workers, only 35 per cent would consider themselves more competent with new technology. The majority of mobile tradespeople (85 per cent) believe technology has improved their working life. Among office-bound workers, that percentage stands at 67.

“From our research, it appears the construction sector is ahead of the curve compared to other industries when it comes to embracing mobile technology,” said Wayne Lysaght-Mason, managing director at IronmongeryDirect.

“This is because the nature of the job requires them to work out in the field, whereas the non-mobile working sector tends to be much more office-based.”

Email (71 per cent) is the main form of communication among mobile tradespeople. Looking at technology, they mostly use smartphones (69 per cent), followed by laptops (34 per cent) and tablets (33 per cent).

Just 17 per cent used mobile forms. Office-bound workers use mobile phones (57 per cent), and laptops (46 per cent).

“As we move further into the digital revolution, more and more companies are discovering the benefits of going mobile and adopting new technology. As we can see from the study, employees are now becoming increasingly tech-savvy and are keen for their employers to invest in more advanced devices and solutions, such as tablets and cloud technology. Moving towards a more digital way of working could help to drive efficiency and ultimately boost the company’s bottom line.”

Mobile workers would most preferably adopt tablets (26 per cent), and would love to see mobile forms replace paper ones (25 per cent).

