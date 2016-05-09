Without strategy, cloud implementation loses its benefits

Switching to a cloud-based solution, either public, private or hybrid, can result in reduced cost, better data security and improve the overall bottom line, but only if it comes with a solid strategy, VMTurbo says.

The application performance control platform company says businesses will fail to realise the benefits of a clou-based approach to business without a proper strategy. It has come to that conclusion following a poll of 1,368 organizations, where 57 per cent said they had no multi-cloud strategy, 35 per cent no private cloud strategy, and 28 per cent no public cloud strategy.

Besides not having a strategy, it was also unveiled that businesses, mostly small and medium-sized ones, severyl underestimate the price of cloud implementation. It was also unveiled that the process is not as simple as one might think.

SMEs have an average budget of $148,605 for cloud implementation, where the average price of complete builds is actually $898,508.

“A lack of cloud strategy doesn’t mean an organization has studied and rejected the idea of the cloud; it means it has given adoption little or no thought at all,” said Charles Crouchman, CTO of VMTurbo.

“As organizations make the journey from on-premise IT, to public and private clouds, and finally to multi- and hybrid clouds, it’s essential that they address this. Having a cloud strategy means understanding the precise costs and challenges that the cloud will introduce, knowing how to make the cloud approach work for you, and choosing technologies that will supplement cloud adoption. For instance, by automating workload allocation so that services are always provided with the best performance for the best cost. Without a strategy, organizations will be condemning themselves to higher-than-expected costs, and a cloud that never performs to its full potential.”

Image credit: Alexander Kirch/Shutterstock