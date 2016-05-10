5 ways SMBs can foster better team collaboration

The emerging technologies penetrating the business world have simplified the process of communication and knowledge transfer both internally, among employees, and externally, with clients, customers, and business partners. From online meetings, web conferencing, file sharing to remote tech support, new software solutions and technologies have opened up new business avenues.

The rapidly growing list of ways to collaborate enables small businesses and startups to lift up its efficiency and productivity levels comparatively in lesser time than other traditional methods. In spite of time and geographical constraints, collaboration software allows SMBs to build up a centralised communication hub for better workforce management. These collaboration tools not only drive better engagement opportunities among in-house team members but also with other clients, customers, and prospects. Let’s take a look at ways collaboration software can make a difference to small businesses functioning.

Facilitating improved channels for communication

The rapidly increasing pace of competition in the business world demands easy and quick connectivity among its resources. In order to meet this demand productively, it is critical to employ robust tools for simplifying collaboration and sharing of information in time. Various unified communication systems have created seamless possibilities for remotely working team to connect smoothly with in-house team members, clients, and partners working in different parts of the world.

Running a startup provides a wide range of challenges and unified communication tools have made it possible to meet collaborative needs in a timely manner. Slack is one such unified messaging application, which helps to manage communications and its integration with major applications, such as Dropbox and Google Drive, allows the workforce to share files and documents stored on these sites among each other easily. It simplifies the task of finding information by enabling convenient search of conversations or documents as per requirements.

Enabling accounting in the cloud

The phenomenal rise of cloud technologies has revamped the way businesses function and enabled enterprises to collaborate across time zones, beyond organisational limits. A significant proportion of enterprises have been adopting cloud-based applications to achieve business continuity and meet business objectives in time. The reasons for the growing use of cloud-based services are obvious, as they eliminate the need for making any capital expenditures, there are no upfront costs, and its pay-per-use feature leads to make big cost savings.

Managing numbers has become much more complex with rapidly changing consumer purchasing habits. However, the arrival of quickbooks enterprise hosting, Xero, Freshbooks, and Sage has streamlined accounting strategy and simplified the process of managing numbers. This cloud-based accounting software offers flexibility to store everything from invoices to receipts and automate the data backup and restoration process. The multi-user, multi-platform, and multi-location access offered by cloud-enabled accounting applications allow businesses to access accounting data from anywhere across the globe and resolve any pain points easily. This leads to enhanced productivity and big cost savings.

Constant interactions with customers

Small businesses have to accomplish more in less time. The arrival of various customer feedback tools has simplified the process of taking feedback and fresh ideas from the customer on a shoestring budget. These platforms offer cost-effective ways to connect with the customers and improved connectivity leads to enhanced business performance. It enables small businesses to get customer needs insights’ easily and serve them accordingly. Businesses can increase customer satisfaction rate and reduce customer churn to build strong customer relationships.

Feedback-collecting tools simplify the process of gathering customers’ opinion about business products, services, and overall customer experience. Further, publishing the customers’ feedback on the business website can lead to an acquisition of new customers. An easy-to-use application Kampyle simplifies the process of collecting feedback on product pages, in the shopping cart and in product search fields. Kampyle Feedback Analytics analyses the problem areas and provides an insight to pain points for prospects.

Enterprise mobility solutions

The rise in the number of virtual employees has transformed the work culture significantly. Enterprise mobility culture permeating the business world is enabling the virtual workforce to stay connected with work without any hassles. Integration of mobile technology with bring-your-own-device (BYOD) has brought a significant shift in business functioning.

Beyond just providing remote access to users, BYOD has fundamentally enhanced the way companies develop its websites and applications. This has led to an improved mobile experience for the customers and employees and the way they interact with enterprises using various devices. Enterprise mobility allows employees to remotely take the leverage of cloud technology and mobile devices to execute business tasks successfully. Additionally, with robust BYOD security strategies in place, employees can reduce organisational risks and increase corporate data security. Well, the emergence of Mobile application management (MAM) and Mobile content management (MCM) has provided a fine layer of security to data loss.

Building a creative workspace

Companies have started to focus on building a non-judgmental workplace where employees can question freely and brainstorm over an idea. This is leading to nurture creative thoughts among employees and a 'can do' attitude in a company. Companies are focusing on leadership training, which spurs character development.

Firms are developing a means of communication for employees to enable each other to stay up-to-date about current workflow and prevent duplication of efforts by keeping everyone on the same track. This enhances the level of productivity exponentially and helps colleagues work in a better way as a collaborative team.

Smooth integration of collaborative platforms in businesses can enhance the overall productivity of employees. Also, it leads to the introduction of new expertise, building a robust collaborative workplace. The possibilities to collaborate as discussed above enable business partners, clients, and customers to create better opportunities to work and establish an agile collaborative platform.

Shraddha Tewari, CloudSpace Technologies