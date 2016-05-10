70 per cent of Windows Environments are a security risk

A new survey, from the real-time IT management company ManageEngine, has revealed that 70 per cent of global IT administrators believe that their Windows environments are at risk of malicious attacks.

The survey titled 'Global Active Directory and Windows Server Security -Trends and Practices Survey, 2016' gathered the opinions of over 325 IT administrators from organisations around the world.

ManageEngine found that 70 per cent of respondents were agreement that their Windows environments were not completely secure from malicious attacks. However, 10 per cent of those surveyed admitted to being completely unaware of the security standards for Windows environments. It is clear that organisations should shift their focus to make securing their Windows environments a top priority.

Of the IT administrators surveyed, 70 per cent seek a solution which sends out alerts when security configurations change. However 55 per cent of those surveyed have yet to begin using such a solution at their companies.

Almost half (47 per cent) of IT administrators find that it is difficult and time consuming to become aware of the current security settings of their Windows environments. A small percentage of those surveyed said that they have employed scripts to do so but that they find it tedious work.

The MVP of Active Directory at ManageEngine, Derek Melber said: “Organisations clearly are paying closer attention to the security for Active Directory. However, the survey results also indicate that Windows environments are far from being secure, and improved overall visibility is essential.”

Image Credit: Ninescene / Shutterstock