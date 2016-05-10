Businesses are slow with digital transformation

An Appian / YouGov survey analysed 400 business executives, from companies with more than a billion dollars in revenue, about their digital business transformation plans, and the results are just in.

According to the survey, 14 per cent have fully migrated to all intended areas. Another 48 per cent (almost a half) managed to migrate partially, but not everything.

Besides looking at the process of digital transformation, the survey also tried to understand the biggest concerns and fears executives have, and there are four main concerns: data security (62 per cent), performance of new technology (55 per cent), customer experience (48 per cent), and technology infrastructure flexibility (42 per cent).

The survey also says that more than two-thirds (69 per cent) believe custom applications are essential to digital transformation, but they too come with problems, including the ever-evolving business requirements (38 per cent), integration across various data sources (37 per cent), as well as long development cycles (35 per cent).

Looking at what business executives hope to improve this year, ongoing software maintenance (37 per cent), software glitches and bugs (31 per cent), as well as too many apps and data silos (28 per cent), were the top priorities.

The biggest technology investment drivers are data management (43 per cent), collaboration on an enterprise level (33 per cent), and custom software (31 per cent).