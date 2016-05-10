Businesses preparing to modernise IT infrastructure

According to a sample of 450 senior IT decision makers, spread across North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific, 75 per cent of businesses are planning investments to modernise their IT infrastructure.

They're doing it for two reasons: customer and partner expectations, and regulatory compliance.

The survey was conducted by digital business enablement company Axway, and research firm Ovum on the state of IT infrastructure.

More than half (57 per cent) of those surveyed rely on B2B integration gateways more than five years old, and 77 per cent said B2B transaction failures could have critical business consequences, including service level agreement violations.

For 71 per cent, compliance issues are a great challenge, and for 67 per cent (more than two-thirds), revenue loss is the leading risk of not meeting these issues.

“Digitalization and the need for greater agility call for a holistic approach to integration to improve adaptability to new business models,” said Saurabh Sharma, senior analyst, Ovum.

“Organizations understand that the transition to digital is a business imperative,” said Jeanine Banks, executive vice president, global products and solutions, Axway. “While the ‘why’ is well-understood, the ‘how’ of a digital transformation journey is not as clear. As Ovum found, however, by starting with a more modern and integrated approach to B2B infrastructure, including the use of EDI and APIs, organizations can capitalize on the benefits of generating new revenue streams by connecting with customers and partners in new ways, while still ensuring security and compliance.”

More details about the report can be found on this link.