Here's a free course in ransomware defence

Malware, and more importantly – ransomware, are increasingly targeting healthcare institutions, a new survey has shown. The survey, done by Varonis Systems, has polled 100 healthcare IT professionals, showing that 38 per cent have been targeted by ransomware.

The survey has also found that an increase in security, and more education to employees, are the two most popular ways in combating these cyber-attacks.

That’s why Varonis decided to launch a series of video courses explaining what ransomware is and how it works. It was built for the company by Troy Hunt, Microsoft Regional Director, MVP for Developer Security, and Author for Pluralsight, as well as the creator of data breach service “Have I Been Pwned?”

The series is free, and is designed for everyone – from CIOs and CISOs, to beginners and security enthusiasts. It is split into eight chapters, covering topics such as ransomware economics, mechanics, delivery, evolution and prevention.

“Ransomware is spreading rapidly, which is scary when you consider it is one of the few malwares that makes itself known to the infected end user or system to pay up for the encrypted files,” said David Gibson, Vice President of Strategy and Market Development at Varonis.

“But, what about the other threats constantly infecting systems that don’t raise that alarm? At Varonis, we’re always looking to inform the industry on the latest threats. In addition to our Varonis behaviour research laboratory and new threat models, we are delighted to offer this free video training course with Troy Hunt, who covers everything you need to know about ransomware.”

Photo credit: Ton Snoei / Shutterstock