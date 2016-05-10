Hitachi unifies digital and IoT to boost its IoT business

Hitachi is uniting its digital and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions and services businesses into a new unit, called Hitachi Insight Group, the company announced on Tuesday.

The newly formed group will be headquartered in Santa Clara, California, and will be led by Keiji Kojima, who also holds concurrent positions as senior vice president and executive officer at Hitachi Ltd. Other members of the leadership team include Kevin Eggleston, general manager for the Americas, and Patrik Sjostedt, general manager for EMEA.

Through the new group, the company wants to position itself as a leader in a market valued by IDC at $1.46 trillion by 2020.

“The greatest opportunity for IoT lies in the enterprise, industrial and public sector markets, which stand to benefit significantly from digital transformation. Although the market is still nascent, digitalization is already disrupting traditional product-based business models, driving demand for solutions and an everything-as-a-service approach,” said Vernon Turner, senior vice president, enterprise systems and IoT research fellow at IDC.

“Few companies possess the expertise and breadth of resources required to deliver IoT solutions and services, and drive real business value at scale. With today’s announcements, Hitachi is making good progress toward positioning itself to be one of the few likely IoT powerhouses as the market shakes out.”

Hitachi has a fairly large IoT portfolio, which includes solutions and services for public safety and smart cities, transportation solutions, agriculture, construction, urban development, renewable and sustainable energy, etc. These solutions are based on Lumada, its open and adaptable IoT platform.