Spiceworks announces new products and upgrades at SpiceWorld 2016

Spiceworks, the professional network for IT, announced a new product today, as well as upgrades to its IT network. The product is designed to help network administrators detect issues faster, while the upgrades will allow them to collaborate with their peers and partners easier.

The first product is called the Connectivity Dashboard – it's a troubleshooting application allowing network admins to proactively identify when apps are not responding, when the internet connection is lagging, or when a site slows down. No longer will users have to report issues – admins will be able to spot issues as they happen.

The upgrades to its professional IT network include an enhanced newsfeed and a new mobile app for both smartphones and tablets. The mobile app now allows professionals to access top IT discussions and insights, and in the next couple of months will include push notifications, advanced search and private messaging.

The personalised newsfeed will prioritise relevant discussions and tech news of the day based on users’ interests. On top of it all, there will now be a Daily Challenge, allowing IT experts to test their knowledge in a fun and engaging way.

The beta version for Android is now available on Google Play, while the iOS version will be coming 'soon'.

“As the pace of technology rapidly changes and an overwhelming amount of information becomes available, the relevancy of content to individuals has become a critical element to any professional network,” said Tabrez Syed, Vice President of Products at Spiceworks. “We’ve recognised an opportunity to help IT pros by creating a more personalised experience and surfacing the right content, people, and information that’s accessible anytime and anywhere. Ultimately, we’re putting the power in the hands of IT pros to help them be the best IT pro they can be.”